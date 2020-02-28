Road closures for the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo Ride, Run and Parade

Downtown Houston streets will be filled with floats and thousands of men and women on horseback this weekend. If you plan to be in the area, there are some road closures you should know about.

Streets will be closed before and during the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo Ride, Run and Parade on Saturday. The streets will reopen when the events end in the afternoon.

The Rodeo Run wheelchair division begins at 9:10 a.m., followed by the 10K race and 5K fun run/walk.

The Downtown Houston Rodeo Parade will begin at 10 a.m. on Walker at Bagby. The route heads east on Walker, south on Travis, west on Bell, north on Louisiana, west on Lamar and concludes on Lamar at Bagby St.

The City of Houston shared this map of road closures for the Houston Rodeo Ride, Run & Parade.

RodeoHouston shared this list of street closures to be aware of:

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 27, 2020 – 9:00 A.M. TO 4:00 P.M.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 28, 2020 – 9:00 A.M. TO 4:00 P.M.

• Walker (north and south curb lanes) between Smith and I-45 Overpass

• Allen Parkway (inbound, north curb lane) between Taft and Gillette.

• Allen Parkway (outbound, south curb lane) between Taft and Gillette.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 28, 2020 – 9:00 A.M. TO 4:00 P.M.

• Smith (east curb lane) between Rusk and Walker

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 28, 2020 – 12:00 P.M. TO SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 29, 2020 AT 2:00 P.M.

• Sabine Street (east and west curb lanes) between Memorial Drive and Sabine Bridge

• Gillette (east curb lane) at Allen Parkway

• Crosby at W. Dallas

• Heiner at W. Dallas

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 28, 2020 – 6:00 P.M. TO SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 29, 2020 AT 2:00 P.M.

• SIDEWALKS: Bell (north sidewalk) between Milam and Louisiana, Louisiana (east sidewalk) between Bell and Clay and Bagby (west sidewalk) between Walker and McKinney. SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 29, 2020 – 5:00 A.M. TO 2:00 P.M.

• McKinney exit ramp from the North Freeway (I-45)

• Allen Parkway north and southbound exit ramps from the Gulf and North Freeways (I-45)

• Allen Parkway (inbound) at Shepherd • Shepherd between Allen Parkway and Memorial Drive

• Walker at Bagby (startline area)

• Lamar between Louisiana and Bagby (cone bike lane)

• Smith (east curb lane) between Rusk and Walker

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 29, 2020 – 6:30 A.M. TO 2:00 P.M.

• Allen Parkway (outbound) at Bagby

• Memorial Drive (inbound) between S. Picnic Loop at Memorial Park and Houston Avenue – one north lane open to Westcott Street

• Bagby (northbound) at Dallas

• Bagby (southbound) at Rusk

• Walker and McKinney between Bagby and Smith

• Walker between Bagby and Sabine Street

• Sabine Street between Memorial Drive (inbound) and Allen Parkway (outbound)

• Dallas (two north curb lanes only) between Bagby and Smith

• Andrews Street (north curb lane) between Shaw and Smith-ENPs

• Andrews Street (south curb lane) between I-45 frontage road and Shaw

• Howe (west curb lane) between Andrews Street and Pease

• Shaw (east and west curb lanes) between Clay and Andrews