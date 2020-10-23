Richmond woman has 8 foot Jesus sign in her yard to give passers-by hope

"It's huge, it's 8 foot tall," Patty Miller said with a laugh.

No doubt about it, the Jesus sign in Patty Miller's front yard in the Pecan Grove Subdivision is hard to miss.

She says her daughter and son-in-law made it for her last year.

"I thought it was wonderful," Miller said. "We had people come to take Christmas pictures with their kids and families and people knocking on the door saying thank you."

We are still a week away from Halloween but Miller says she wanted to put the sign out early this year.

"Hurricanes, pandemic people out of work," said Miller. "Just really a hard year."

Off camera, a neighbor told us she thought the sign was a little much.

But most people seem to be behind what Miller calls her way of saying we aren't alone and hope always surrounds us.

"Cars came by and asked if we were going to put the Jesus sign up, we told them yes and they were like thank you."

"I think it's great," said neighbor Wayne Braun. "It's a reminder of our Lord."

"I wish I could leave it up all year," Miller said. "I would if I could."