Richmond man allegedly killed wife's dog during domestic dispute

By
Published  June 29, 2024
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - Pengfei Ji from Richmond is facing an animal cruelty charge in Fort Bend County after he allegedly killed his wife's Teacup Pomeranian in a dispute.

According to Fort Bend Precinct 1 Constable Chad Norvell, deputies responded to a Cinco Ranch veterinarian clinic on June 28 for reports of an injured animal.

Investigators later learned 31-year-old Ji, caused the deadly injuries to his wife's Pomeranian at their Richmond home. Horrifying surveillance video showed Ji grabbing the small dog by its rear legs, swinging it over his head, and repeatedly slamming it into a dog house before discarding the injured animal into the yard.

Pengfei Ji mugshot

The Teacup Pomeranian was pronounced dead upon arrival at the veterinarian's office.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Ji was taken into custody by Precinct 1 deputies on charges of third-degree felony Cruelty to Animals and booked into the Fort Bend County Jail.

"This just leaves me speechless," said Constable Chad Norvell. "I’m glad we were able to put him in jail and that he’ll face justice for his horrendous actions."