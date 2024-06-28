Former Rescued Pets Movement animal advocate's dogs need adopting after her death

Dusty Demmer was a freedom rider for the Rescued Pets Movement.

She would drive dogs on the verge of being euthanized at BARC to Rescued Pets Movement where they would be driven to Colorado to find forever homes.

Her dogs, Jake and Annie, looked a lot different 11 years ago when Dusty Delmer and her ex-husband Eric found them roaming the streets.

SUGGESTED: Dickinson no-kill animal shelter faces crisis, needs community support

"It was tragic when we saw them," Eric said. "These two are far from being the only dogs Dusty has saved."

"Her numbers are probably close to 200," said animal advocate Martha Beaudry. "She was the very first sweet soul to meet these dogs coming out of BARC, and they're coming out scared, frightened, nervous, and she had such a loving soul."

Dusty Demmer died unexpectedly about a week ago.

"Not totally sure of the cause of death, but they're saying a heart attack," Eric said.

Dusty has saved the lives of hundreds of dogs and now needs somebody to give her babies a loving home.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Eric is a touring musician and can't keep them. Jake and Annie are laid back loving and love to be by your side.

Dusty wants them to stay together.

If you'd like to learn more about these great dogs direct message Eric on Facebook, Eric Demmer or Eric Demmer Music, or send him an email at edemmer19@yahoo.com.