Christmas can be a wonderful holiday to celebrate in the Lone Star State as many cities pull out all the stops. A recent survey from Trips to Discover lists the Top 10 Christmas Towns in Texas and Richmond and Galveston have made the cut.

In Richmond, just southwest of Houston, Trips to Discover makes note of two events for Christmas celebrations. Campfire Christmas and Christmas in the Park take place at George Ranch Historical Park.

According to George Ranch Historical Park, Campfire Christmas takes you back in time to the 1830s to celebrate in the way of pioneers. Attendees can enjoy a rustic meal including beef stew, rice, and vegetables, with a fruit cobbler for dessert. They can enjoy activities such as a cowboy campfire, country dancing with some singalongs, and enjoy mistletoe-decked houses and cozy taverns.

Richmond's Christmas in the Park is said to take visitors on festive hayrides to explore customs and decorations ranging from the 1830s-1930s. However, instead of Christmas in the Park, this year Richmond will take kids on a scavenger hunt event to save Christmas.

The event website says The Lone Ranger's Christmas Caper allows families to have fun together finding clues that will help reunite a cowboy with his horse and retrieve stolen Christmas presents.

In Galveston, there are a number of holiday events to attend. Trips to Discover refers to Moody Gardens as one of the most talked about attractions in Galveston. The venue takes Christmas celebrations to another level with a Caribbean Christmas-themed ice land, a festival of lights, holiday train rides, and more.

To see the complete list of the Top 10 Christmas Towns in Texas, click here.