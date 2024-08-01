A man is dead following a shooting that occurred on Wednesday at a home in Richmond. Deputies from the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office responded on Rippling Stream Lane around 9:10 p.m. and found the man deceased.

The shooting is believed to be connected to a possible home invasion, but the investigation is still in progress. The victim's wife and two children were also in the home at the time, but no other injuries were reported.

Further details are not available at this time as authorities continue their inquiry.