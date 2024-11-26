LULAC, family demand justice for Houston man killed in crash involving former deputy

The Brief Twenty-eight-year-old Ricardo Resendez was hit and killed back in August by a Harris County Precinct 6 Deputy Rigo Vivar after he reportedly skipped traffic. Vivar was terminated from his job immediately following the crash. LULAC and the family are calling on investigators to present a case to the district attorney's office.



Three months have passed, and a Houston family continues to seek answers after Ricardo Resendez died in a deadly crash. The incident involved a former constable deputy, and yet no arrests have been made or charges filed. On Monday, the family, accompanied by the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), called on investigators to present a case to the Harris County District Attorney's office.

As the Resendez family faces their first holiday season without Ricardo, they honored his memory on the three-month anniversary of his death by demanding justice and transparency from the Houston Police Department

"I love and miss him. He's in my heart and in his sisters' hearts. Life will never be the same without him.," said Blanca Resendez, mother of Ricardo.

LULAC District Director Ed Rodriguez appealed to the city's new police chief for urgency in the investigation. "Please get your people moving in the right direction. Please get this thing over to the DA’s office so we can get clarity on this, some transparency on this, and get things moving in the right direction," Rodriguez stated.

Resendez's car was hit by an off-duty constable deputy driving an SUV, leading to his death. The deputy, identified as Rigo Vivar, was terminated from his position days after the crash.

"We have not rested, and we won’t have any kind of peace until there is justice," said Brenda Resendez, Ricardo Resendez's sister. She explained the emotional toll of the investigation's slow progress and described how the thought of upcoming holidays without her brother dulls their spirit and anticipation.

Despite the Houston Police Department's confirmation that Vivar was involved in the crash, the family claims the district attorney’s office has yet to receive a formal case file from them. The Resendez family’s plea for justice persists as they navigate through their grief and a lack of closure.

HPD's vehicular crime investigators say they are still waiting on a toxicology report from the Harris County Institute of Forensic Science Center. As soon as they get the report, they will turn the case over to DA's office, officials told FOX 26.

"It’s been extremely difficult because these are our first holidays without Ricky and as we think about even trying to celebrate Thanksgiving it’s not going to look the same for us this year or ever," Brenda said.