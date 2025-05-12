Longtime kosher Houston steakhouse rebrands after losing certification

The Brief A longtime kosher steakhouse in Houston has re-branded after losing its certification. The certification was revoked after a surprise visit by Houston's kosher authority. The new restaurant hopes to reach a wider base of customers.



The owners of Exodus Bar and Grill on North Braeswood Boulevard are trying to move on from a confrontation with Houston's kosher authority that led to the closure of the restaurant's predecessor.

Genesis Steakhouse was a longtime holder of kosher certification. Following their certification revocation by the Houston Kashruth Association in January, Genesis closed their doors in late April. The re-branded steakhouse now hopes to appeal to a wider clientele.

Restaurant re-brands after de-certification

The backstory:

Owners describe a surprise inspection at Genesis in January, when the rabbi in charge of inspecting kosher restaurants for the Houston Kashruth Association challenged a package of fish. The restaurant's kosher supervisor, who was selected by the organization, could not find the appropriate paperwork.

Kosher certification is important in orthodox Jewish communities because it guarantees food and beverages adhere to the strict dietary rules of Judaism.

The restaurant says it was decertified within a day, without any opportunity to find a solution. Losses quickly mounted, as reservations were canceled and business dwindled.

After Genesis closed, the new restaurant opened with borrowed finances. Exodus offers a non-kosher menu that owners hope will appeal to a broader base of customers.

What they're saying:

"We can always throw away the item in question, get new items, no problem," said Exodus owner Jason Goldstein, of the January confrontation, "But they chose, within 24 hours, to go ahead and decide to remove my certification very abruptly."

"Maybe it's our chance to expand our menu and expand our customer base," Goldstein said about the new beginning.

What we don't know:

The Houston Kashruth Association did not respond to phone messages, text or email to explain its decision to decertify the Genesis Steakhouse.