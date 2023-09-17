Houston fire: Residents blame lightning strike for fire that tore through condo building

Saturday's storms created a stir in southwest Houston, residents say they're certain lightning caused an apartment building to go up in flames.

Kenneth Bergeron lives right across the way from the Golf Green Condominiums in the Sharpstown area of Houston.

Around 3 p.m. Saturday one of those condominiums went up flames.

Kenneth and other neighbors say it happened right in the midst of a severe storm, and they say they're certain lightning is to blame.

"Most definitely, it was lightning, no problem. You heard a pop like a breaker box fuse blow, that's what it sounded like," Bergeron explained.

The fire started on the roof directly above one of the condominiums and scorched the entire unit within minutes. Our cameras could see some of the damage done to the interior just by standing on the stairwell outside the building.

Bergeron says he believes it was the quick response from the Houston Fire Department that stopped those flames from engulfing the entire building.

"They're lucky they were there quick, or this whole thing would've been gone in 30 minutes. This whole thing would've been up in flames," Bergeron said.

Thankfully, no one was injured in the fire.