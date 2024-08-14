A habitual sex offender in Harris County has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for molesting a young girl, says District Attorney Kim Ogg.

Manuel Enrique Arana Jr., 42, was convicted on Monday of continuous sexual assault of a child under the age of 14. His was automatically sentenced to life in prison without parole.

CRIME: Houston shooting: Man shot after altercation outside Houston AMC theater

Jurors in the four-day trial were shown evidence Arana had repeatedly sexually assaulted the victim, beginning when she was just 7-years-old. The Houston Police Department led the investigation into the case.

Manuel Enrique Arana Jr.

Arana's criminal history reveals a pattern of violence and sexual misconduct. In 1999, he was convicted of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl when he was 17 and admitted to the crime. After serving an eight-year prison sentence, he was required to register as a sex offender. However, he failed to comply with this mandate and was incarcerated again in 2009.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

In 2013, Arana also pleaded guilty to assaulting a female family member in a domestic violence incident, court records state.

Assistant District Attorneys Jayelle Lozoya and Danielle Oxford, who are both part of the DA’s Office Crimes Against Children Division, prosecuted the case against Arana.

Arana’s life sentence ensures that he will never be eligible for parole.