A night out at the movies turned violent when a shooting outside the AMC on Tomball Parkway left one person critically injured early this morning.

Police say the incident occurred around 12:04 a.m. when a group of five friends, including three males and two females, went to watch a movie. Among them was a man, described by others in the group as "the new guy," who was accompanied by a woman. The others in the group were not well-acquainted with him.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

During the movie, one of the men lost his phone. After the screening, his friend stayed behind to help search for it, while the man who lost the phone went outside to check his car. Shortly afterward, the friend successfully found the phone inside the theater and went outside to tell him, authorities say.

A confrontation then took place between the friend who found the phone and the man who had lost it. Words were exchanged, leading to an altercation in the parking lot. Shortly after, gunshots rang out. The shooter and the woman who was with him left the scene in a vehicle, described by witnesses as a black SUV, possibly a Jeep.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

The victim was transported to the hospital, where he is currently undergoing surgery. Police say no one from the group witnessed the actual shooting, and details about what led to the violence remain unclear.

Authorities are investigating the incident, and anyone with information is urged to contact the Houston Police Department.