Houston weather: Scattered showers Saturday, warm up on the way
HOUSTON - It should be a pleasant Mother's Day weekend outside a few scattered showers and drizzles.
Next week, it will start feeling a bit more like summer.
Cooler Mother's Day Weekend, watch for rain
What To Expect:
Saturday will feature mostly sunny skies in the morning, with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. No severe weather is expected at this time.
Highs will only reach the upper 70s and low 80s with north winds lowering humidity a bit.
We've added a slight chance for a light shower on Sunday, but it doesn't look too bad.
Lows in the upper 50s and low 60s Mother's Day morning.
Get ready for heat next week!
What's next:
Brace yourself for an early taste of summer.
Highs in the 90s, even possible mid 90s, are in the outlook for next week.
In case you're wondering, that's several degrees above average for this time of the year.
7-Day Forecast
The Source: Information in this article comes from the FOX 26 weather team.