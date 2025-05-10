Houston weather: Scattered showers Saturday, warm up on the way

The Brief Cooler weekend with scattered storms Saturday Mild Mother's Day with a few drizzles Starts to feel more like summer next week



It should be a pleasant Mother's Day weekend outside a few scattered showers and drizzles.

Next week, it will start feeling a bit more like summer.

Cooler Mother's Day Weekend, watch for rain

What To Expect:

Saturday will feature mostly sunny skies in the morning, with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. No severe weather is expected at this time.

Highs will only reach the upper 70s and low 80s with north winds lowering humidity a bit.

We've added a slight chance for a light shower on Sunday, but it doesn't look too bad.

Lows in the upper 50s and low 60s Mother's Day morning.

Get ready for heat next week!

What's next:

Brace yourself for an early taste of summer.

Highs in the 90s, even possible mid 90s, are in the outlook for next week.

In case you're wondering, that's several degrees above average for this time of the year.

