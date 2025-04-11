Channelview business owner accused of illegal dumping, denies allegations

The Brief Vance Holt Junior, a 52-year-old construction company owner, was arrested for allegedly dumping 14 tons of concrete and wood off the I-10 East Freeway Service Road Holt Junior denies the accusations, stating that the materials were used to reinforce and stabilize a flood-prone area, not to illegally dump debris, and insists that the materials were clean construction fill for erosion control Despite facing a state jail felony for illegal dumping, Holt Junior has posted bond while disputing social media photos linking him to the incident.



Company owner arrested for illegal dumping near Channelview waterway

A construction company owner was arrested on Thursday for allegedly dumping tons of concrete and wood near a Channelview waterway, according to the Precinct One Constable's Office.

The backstory:

Constable Alan Rosen's Office reports that 52-year-old Vance Holt Jr. ordered an employee to dispose of at least 14 tons of debris along the I-10 East Freeway Service Road.

"He would take the debris from the construction company, the excess concrete, excess construction debris, and rather than properly dispose of it, which you’re required to do under the law, he opted to burn it and just dump it over near the San Jacinto River," said Constable Alan Rosen.

According to court documents, a deputy witnessed a dump truck dumping a container full of debris including wood and concrete.

The deputy said he observed the man dump the entire load of waste onto the ground and then leave.

The deputy said he followed the individual to the gas station and questioned him when he came out. Documents state the man told officials he had been instructed by Holt Jr. to pick up waste and told where to dump the waste.

"It deals with quality-of-life issues. It deals with contaminating the environment. It’s dangerous," said Constable Rosen.

Construction Owner Denies Illegal Dumping Claims

Holt Jr. has denied the allegations. He provided a statement to FOX 26 News saying:

What they're saying:

"I want to address the recent allegations made against me regarding illegal dumping in the Channelview area. These claims paint an inaccurate and misleading picture of the situation and my intentions.

The material that was placed near the levee was part of an effort to reinforce and stabilize the area, which has experienced repeated flooding and posed a risk to nearby homes and properties. My goal was to prevent future damage—not cause harm or violate any laws. At no point was I attempting to dump trash or debris inappropriately, and the materials used were not hazardous waste, but clean construction fill commonly used for erosion control.

Photos being circulated on social media do not accurately represent the site in question or the materials involved in this case. It’s disappointing to see unrelated images being used to support a narrative that simply isn’t true.

Additionally, it’s important to mention that I have been the repeated target of harassment by an individual in the area who has gone out of his way to report and record my activities with a drone. This individual, Greg Moss, has a long-standing pattern of harassment and continues to make efforts to discredit and disrupt my work and reputation.

I have always operated with the intention to help my community, not harm it. I am cooperating fully with authorities and look forward to clearing my name. I appreciate the support from those who know my character and understand the bigger picture."