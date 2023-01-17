The cost of eggs is going up at grocery stores, and you may have entertained the idea of having your own in your backyard. Well, now might be your chance!

EXPLAINER: Here's why eggs prices are so high

Rent The Chicken offers Texas residents the opportunity to raise their own chickens and farm their own eggs.

According to their website, starting at about $535, eligible customers can rent chickens for up to five weeks from February through October, depending on the availability.

Materials will be provided including a starter kit, which contains chicken feed, water dishes, feed dishes, and a heat source. Renters will also have guides given on how to care for chickens and a "candling light" to examine eggs during incubation.

Rental packages include free delivery to College Station/Centerville and residents within a 50-mile radius. However, outside of that, renters could be faced with additional transportation fees.

SUGGESTED: Organic eggs are cheaper than conventional ones, company's data shows

You might also be wondering what happens after the rental program is complete, the website broke it all down through the following bullet points:

The girls are raised to be hens for Rent The Chicken

The girls are raised as breeding stock for Hatch The Chicken

The boys are raised to be roosters to fertilize eggs for Hatch The Chicken

The girls are raised to lay eggs for our families

The boys are raised to protect our flocks to help keep them safe

The chicks are sold to families looking to expand their flocks

The roosters are sold to families looking to protect their flock

"We can't confirm what other organizations do with their baby chicks after a hatching program but we know with our whole hearts that all of the chicks hatched with our Hatch The Chicken program provide a purpose following the rental," Hatch The Chicken said on its website. "We value their lives and value what they bring to our business and those who participate in our programs."