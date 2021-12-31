Remembering Betty White: Social media reaction pours in after icon’s death

Reaction poured in Friday for legendary actress Betty White, who died at the age of 99 years old.

TMZ and People were the first outlets to confirm her passing on social media. The Associated Press confirmed the news shortly after.

Her death came just mere weeks before turning 100. She leaves behind a Hollywood legacy that has touched the hearts of millions.

The legendary TV actress was known for her iconic roles including "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and "The Golden Girls."

President Joe Biden shared his feelings on White writing "Betty White brought a smile to the lips of generations of Americans. She’s a cultural icon who will be sorely missed. Jill and I are thinking of her family and all those who loved her this New Year’s Eve."

Actor Ryan Reynolds tweeted on the passing of the legend posting "The world looks different now. She was great at defying expectation. She managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough. We’ll miss you, Betty. Now you know the secret."

RELATED: Betty White, legendary TV actress and cultural icon, dies at 99

Actress Reese Witherspoon was saddened by White's passing and shared her thoughts in the caption "So sad to hear about Betty White passing. I loved watching her characters that brought so much joy. Thank you, Betty, for making us all laugh!"

Actor William Shatner expressed his sadness of White's passing on Twitter. "Saddened to hear that @BettyMWhite has passed. I loved her comedic wit and endearing charm. She definitely was a sweetheart to the world and a gift to the entertainment world."

Late-night talk show host and comedian Seth Meyers wrote "RIP Betty White, the only SNL host I ever saw get a standing ovation at the after party. A party at which she ordered a vodka and a hotdog and stayed til the bitter end."

Journalist Dan Rather took to Twitter to express his grief on White's passing "A spirit of goodness and hope. Betty White was much beloved because of who she was, and how she embraced a life well lived. Her smile. Her sense of humor. Her basic decency. Our world would be better if more followed her example. It is diminished with her passing."

Comedian Lewis Black expressed his feelings about White tweeting "We lose a breath of fresh air. Now! So long Ms. White. You will be missed. You're one of the reasons the word joy was invented."

Actress Kathy Griffin reflected on White's passing by sharing stories about her saying in part "Betty White. Where do I begin? I've known her long, but I think the first time I met her was when was a guest star on Suddenly Susan in the late 90s. Everyone was very excited she was on the show."

Actress Mi Farrow wrote "She was wonderful!! Weren’t we lucky to have loved her for so long."

Actress Ellen DeGeneres released a comment Friday writing, "What an exceptional life. I’m grateful for every second I got to spend with Betty White. Sending love to her family, friends and all of us."



In a statement, White’s close friend and agent Jeff Witjas said he believed "she would live forever."

"I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much," Witjas told People. "I don't think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again."

TV personality Andy Cohen also reacted to the news on social media.

"Tonight we will raise MANY glasses to the WONDERFUL legacy of Betty White," Cohen wrote.

Actor Kevin Sorbo added, "I was lucky enough to meet Betty White many years ago. Very gracious and amazing lady. Rest In Peace."

Actress Debra Messing also spoke out on social media: "Betty White. Oh noooooooo. I grew up watching and being delighted by her. She was playful and daring and smart. We all knew this day would come but it doesn’t take away the feeling of loss. A national treasure, indeed. Fly with the Angels"

Laraine Newman, an actress, writer, and comedian who was part of the original Saturday Night Live cast wrote "Funny in a way few were. Original and bawdy and a lady. RIP queen."

George Takei, known for the "Star Trek" franchise series wrote, "Our national treasure, Betty White, has passed just before her 100th birthday. Our Sue Ann Nivens, our beloved Rose Nylund, has joined the heavens to delight the stars with her inimitable style, humor, and charm. A great loss to us all. We shall miss her dearly."

Actress Marlee Matlin remembered White writing "Betty White will go down in the history books as ageless..99 or 100, the numbers belie the fact that she lived the best life EVER! RIP Betty White."

MTV released a statement on social media writing, "Betty White, an actress, comedian, and icon beloved across all generations, has passed away at age 99. And just as humor was a healing force for herself, her comedy touched us all."



The Martin Luther King Jr. Center remembered Betty White by tweeting the following "#Did You Know In 1954, #BettyWhite was criticized after having Arthur Duncan, a Black tap dancer, on her show. Her response: "I'm sorry. Live with it." She then gave Duncan even more airtime. The show was canceled soon after. Rest well, Betty." #ThankYouForBeingAFriend