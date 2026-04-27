Alabama Street Bridge closing for 9 months near East Downtown Houston

The Brief The Alabama Street Bridge in East Downtown will close starting Thursday at 7 p.m. TxDOT says the closure will last about nine months while crews demolish and rebuild the bridge over I-69. Drivers will be detoured using Almeda, Cleburne and Emancipation, while nearby bridges at Elgin, Tuam and McGowan remain open.



A major closure is coming to the Alabama Street Bridge in East Downtown.

Houston traffic: Alabama Street Bridge to close for 9 months near East Downtown Houston

TxDOT says the bridge will close starting Thursday at 7 p.m. between Chenevert and St. Emanuel. The closure is expected to last about nine months while crews demolish and rebuild the bridge over I-69.

What we know:

According to TxDOT, the bridge has to be replaced because the main lanes of I-69 underneath will eventually be lowered as part of the larger I-45 project. The agency says lowering the highway lanes will create more clearance, new pavement and a new bridge.

Demolition timeline:

TxDOT says demolition will happen over two weekends in May:

May 1 through May 4

May 8 through May 11

The bridge will remain closed after demolition while crews rebuild it.

Detour:

Drivers who normally use Alabama Street will need to take a detour.

TxDOT says eastbound drivers will use Almeda, Cleburne and Emancipation to get back to Alabama. Westbound drivers will follow the route in reverse.

Nearby bridges at Elgin, Tuam and McGowan will remain open.

What they're saying:

Mike Zientek, a public involvement liaison for the I-45 project, said the goal is to improve mobility through the area.

"People trying to get to 45 will have their own piece of pavement… and that’s really better for mobility… we’re a growing city," Zientek said.

TxDOT says it knows the closure will be an inconvenience, but the long-term goal is to reduce bottlenecks and improve safety.

World Cup impact:

The closure comes as Houston prepares for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

TxDOT says crews are trying to balance construction with keeping traffic moving as Houston prepares for an influx of visitors. Zientek said contractors will work to avoid major main lane closures during the World Cup, though Alabama Street will remain closed.

What's next:

The Alabama Street Bridge closure begins Thursday at 7 p.m. and is expected to remain in place for about nine months.

Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead, use the posted detour, or consider nearby bridges including Elgin, Tuam and McGowan.