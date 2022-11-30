Skeletal remains found in a wooded area in Rosharon have been identified as those of a man who was reported missing in 2005, officials say.

The Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that testing revealed that the remains found in 2020 were those of Robin Mangrum.

Mangrum, of Liverpool, Texas, was reported missing in August 2005. According to Texas EquuSearch, he was 34 years old at the time.

Investigators learned that he had last been seen on Aug. 9, 2005, at a convenience store on FM 1462 in Rosharon.

About a decade and a half later, on Feb. 19, 2020, hunters found human skeletal remains in a wooded area near the intersection of FM 1462 and FM 521 in Rosharon, the sheriff’s office says.

The remains were sent to the University of North Texas’s Center for Human Identification, where they were compared to DNA samples from Mangrum’s family. Officials say they received confirmation on Sept. 7 of this year that the remains were positively identified as Mangrum.

Authorities did not disclose if a cause of death had been determined.

Anyone with information in Mangrum’s disappearance is asked to contact the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office at (979)864-2392 or Crime Stoppers at (800)460-2222 and reference case #0508-1282.