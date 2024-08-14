An 18-year-old suspect has been arrested for a Spring shooting on July 16 after an investigation and initial wrongful accusation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO).

MCSO arrested 18-year-old Isaiah Mayham who is facing murder charges for the death of 19-year-old John Dennis Holmes III.

On July 16, around 6:41 PM, deputies responded to a shooting on Raypine Drive and found Holmes lying near a black 2017 Nissan Rogue with multiple gunshot wounds. Holmes was pronounced dead at the scene.

After an investigation, Mayham was identified as the prime suspect. Witnesses reported seeing a man matching his description leaving the area shortly after the shooting.

Investigators also discovered video footage from near the crime scene showing a man with locs, wearing distinctive clothing, and holding firearms similar to those used in the shooting. This evidence, along with other footage and photos, linked Mayham to the crime.

MCSO reports message exchanges between Holmes and Mayham revealed the two arranged to meet at the location where the shooting occurred.

Shell casings were also recovered from the crime scene, which were matched to those found near Mayham’s residence at the Rayford’s Edge apartment complex. Forensic analysis confirmed that all the casings were fired from the same weapon.

Mayham was out on bond for a previous murder charge in Harris County and MCSO tracked him to the crime scene using GPS data from his court-ordered ankle monitor. According to authorities, the data showed Mayham was at the location during the time of the shooting and left immediately afterward, which is consistent with surveillance footage.

A warrant was issued for Mayham’s arrest and he was taken into custody.

The investigation remains active, and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is seeking additional information. Anyone with relevant details is asked to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office or reach out to CrimeStoppers.