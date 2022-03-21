Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from WED 5:30 PM CDT until SAT 4:00 AM CDT, Polk County
7
Wind Advisory
from MON 11:00 AM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Flood Watch
from MON 7:00 PM CDT until TUE 4:00 PM CDT, Cherokee County
Wind Advisory
from MON 1:00 PM CDT until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, Cherokee County
Rip Current Statement
until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, Galveston Island
Flood Watch
from MON 7:00 PM CDT until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Harris County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County
Coastal Flood Advisory
from MON 10:27 AM CDT until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Galveston Island

Rain finally in forecast for Texas areas scorched by fires

Published 
Texas
Associated Press
The Eastland Complex wildfire in Eastland County, Texas is an estimated 54,015 acres and 30% contained as of Monday March 21, 2022. Crews made good progress constructing containment lines on the complex fires. Engine teams patrolled and conducted mop up operations, checking for hotspots. (Photo credit: Texas A&M Forest Service) article

EASTLAND, Texas - Wildfires continued to scorch parts of Texas on Monday, and a storm system moving through could bring much-needed rain but also strong winds, forecasters said.

The fires were already blamed for the deaths of two firefighters — one in Texas and one in Oklahoma. The largest of the fires, known as the Eastland Complex, had burned nearly 85 square miles in an area around 120 miles west of Dallas and was 30% contained as of Sunday.

National Weather Service meteorologist Monique Sellers told The Dallas Morning News that about an inch of rain was predicted Monday in Eastland County.

"The rain will relieve how dry it is in those grassy areas prone to fires," she said. "Unfortunately, Monday is the only day we’re seeing any rain for the foreseeable future, and the windy days will continue."

Wildfire potential increases Monday for large, difficult-to-control wildfires to occur in Southwest Texas, specifically for areas near Del Rio, San Angelo, San Antonio and Laredo. ver the past seven days, firefighters responded to 178 wildfires that burned 108,493 acres across the state. (Photo credit: Texas A&M Forest Service)

Another fire prompted evacuations of several small towns in Hood County, about 75 miles southwest of Dallas. That blaze, known as the Big L fire, had burned about 9 square miles and was 5% contained.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Friday that 50 homes had been destroyed.

In southwest Oklahoma, a firefighter died over the weekend while battling a wildfire, though that blaze has since been contained, officials said. And in Texas, Deputy Sgt. Barbara Fenley died last week while going door-to-door telling residents to evacuate, authorities said.

