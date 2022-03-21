Rain finally in forecast for Texas areas scorched by fires

article

Wildfires continued to scorch parts of Texas on Monday, and a storm system moving through could bring much-needed rain but also strong winds, forecasters said.

The fires were already blamed for the deaths of two firefighters — one in Texas and one in Oklahoma. The largest of the fires, known as the Eastland Complex, had burned nearly 85 square miles in an area around 120 miles west of Dallas and was 30% contained as of Sunday.

RELATED: People in Eastland County try to salvage items after homes destroyed by wildfires

National Weather Service meteorologist Monique Sellers told The Dallas Morning News that about an inch of rain was predicted Monday in Eastland County.

"The rain will relieve how dry it is in those grassy areas prone to fires," she said. "Unfortunately, Monday is the only day we’re seeing any rain for the foreseeable future, and the windy days will continue."

Wildfire potential increases Monday for large, difficult-to-control wildfires to occur in Southwest Texas, specifically for areas near Del Rio, San Angelo, San Antonio and Laredo. ver the past seven days, firefighters responded to 178 wildfires that Expand

Another fire prompted evacuations of several small towns in Hood County, about 75 miles southwest of Dallas. That blaze, known as the Big L fire, had burned about 9 square miles and was 5% contained.

MORE: ‘Big L’ wildfire partially contained; evacuation orders lifted

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Friday that 50 homes had been destroyed.

In southwest Oklahoma, a firefighter died over the weekend while battling a wildfire, though that blaze has since been contained, officials said. And in Texas, Deputy Sgt. Barbara Fenley died last week while going door-to-door telling residents to evacuate, authorities said.

DETAILS: Deputy dies while trying to save people from Eastland County wildfires

Advertisement

GET HELP: Texans affected by wildfires urged to report property damage