Eight young puppies are recovering after being found in an ice chest floating in a swamp.

"Somebody dumped them," said William Riegert. "They either ended up in the pond due to flood water or they were dumped in the pond."

Riegert made the heartbreaking discovery Wednesday in Liberty County near his home in Kenefick. According to Riegert, he had been walking near the swamp when he heard what he thought was a baby crying.

As he got closer to the floating cooler, he turned on his cellphone and started recording. There, he found eight puppies in an ice chest filled water. Close by, Riegert says two puppies were dead in the water.

"It’s a senseless act," said Riegert. "I can be a very angry man. If I had known who did it, I’d probably be talking to you from a jail cell right now."

The father of a 2-year-old says he took the puppies to his home. There, he called Rescue Texas, a non-profit animal rescue group, to take care of the young pups.

"We had him bring them to us, so we could have them checked out and seen by veterinary care," said Shelby Lee from Rescue Texas. "Hopefully get them adopted and everything."

Lee believes the eight puppies could be from two separate litters. She thinks they’re likely some sort of shepherd mix between three and five weeks old.

"We were pretty concerned yesterday when we got them," said Lee. "It definitely sounded like they had possible water in their lungs. Today, they’re sounding a lot better once they got dried, cleaned up, and full bellies."

Riegert says he’s relieved the eight puppies will now have new lives. As the dogs get older, Rescue Texas hopes to find them all loving homes.

"We’ll foster them," said Lee. "Then, once they have all of their vaccinations and have their spay and neuter contract, we’ll have them adopted out."

If you’re interested in learning more about the puppies, or how you can help the dogs are Rescue Texas, click here.