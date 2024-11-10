Procession held for fallen Houston firefighter Marcelo Garcia

This week, the Houston Fire Department is honoring the life of fallen firefighter Marcelo Garcia III. Garcia tragically lost his life last week while battling a warehouse fire. His procession was held on Sunday.

The Houston Fire Department tells FOX 26 that Houston Fire Chief Thomas Munoz will be at Station 23 to check on the well-being of the firefighters who worked with Marcelo Garcia. They also said the Houston Fire Department's Honor Guard is standing watch over firefighter Garcia.

"It’s going to be a tough week to say the least," said Abby Cortez of the Houston Fire Department.

A procession of first responders filled the streets of Houston as people gathered to honor the life of fallen firefighter Marcelo Garcia. Garcia made the ultimate sacrifice last week when a wall collapsed during a warehouse fire. His community gathered Sunday morning to pay their respects.

"We’re supporting one another. That’s all we can do. It's rough. I think everybody is taking it really, really hard," Cortez said.

The woman accused of sparking the deadly warehouse fire, Yesenia Espinoza Mendez, has since been charged with arson. On Saturday, she was granted a $100,000 bond in court. Now, firefighters from agencies across the Houston metropolitan area are coming together to honor a fallen hero.

"We’ve had so many different departments from around the city, around the state, around the region, everywhere has reached out to say ‘hey, we want to help. We want to support you guys while you support the family and while you grieve as a department," said Brent Taylor, the communications director for the Houston Fire Department.

The Houston Fire Department continues to remember Garcia as a selfless person who dedicated his life to helping others.

"We will forever cherish his contributions. He as a person. Who he was as a firefighter, but we will forever remember him," Cortez said.

On Tuesday, there will be a public viewing at Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home, and Wednesday morning there will be a funeral service at the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart Church.