Funeral arrangements for fallen Houston firefighter Marcelo Garcia

Houston will honor fallen firefighter Marcelo "Ox" Garcia III with a procession and funeral services after he died in the line of duty., will be commemorated with public events to allow the community and his colleagues to pay their respects.

On Sunday, Nov. 10, Houston firefighters will escort Garcia’s body from the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences to the Forest Park Lawndale funeral home located at 6900 Lawndale.

The procession will begin at 9 a.m. and have the following route:

Start east from 1860 Old Spanish Trail

Left onto SH-288 northbound

Exit to I-45 southbound

Exit Wayside and turn left

Right on Lawndale

End at Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home

A public viewing for Garcia will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 12, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. A separate, private viewing will be held for family and close friends.

Garcia’s funeral service will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 9 a.m. at the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, 1111 St. Joseph Parkway. Mayor John Whitmire aks Houston residents and commuters to turn on their vehicle headlights that day as a tribute to the fallen firefighter.

For those wishing to see Garcia’s obituary, click here.