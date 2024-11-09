Arson charge filed in deadly warehouse fire, killing of Houston firefighter Marcelo Garcia

The Houston Fire Department announced charges were filed in relation to the deadly warehouse fire that killed Houston firefighter Marcelo "Ox" Garcia III.

Yesenia Mendez, 38, will face a first degree arson charge for the fire located at 6536 Supply Row, according to officials. Mendez is not in custody at this time.

Garcia was one of the more than 100 firefighters who was called to the scene around 10:50 p.m. Wednesday evening. After arriving, firefighters called for a second alarm.

Yesenia Mendez mugshot from Sept. 16, 2021 (Obtained through Texas DPS Criminal History Conviction Name Search)

A minute later, around 11:05 p.m., the fire became three-alarm and a mayday was called when a wall collapsed, resulting in Garcia's death and injuring another firefighter.

Garcia was 42-years-old and was with the department for 10 years. He spent his last six years at Station 23.

Arson investigators believe the fire was intentionally set.

"This charge is the first step in a long healing process for the firefighters of this City," said Fire Chief Thomas Muñoz. "I want to extend my personal gratitude to our Arson Bureau, the Houston Police Department, and the METRO police department for their collaboration on this investigation."

According to Harris County court records, Mendez had been charged with unrelated offenses since 2005. Her previous charges range from DWI, theft, assault, endangering a child, and criminal mischief.