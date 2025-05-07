Houston weather: Scattered rain possible, mostly warm Wednesday

The Brief Morning Storms Move Out A Few Isolated Storms Still Possible Mother's Day Weekend Looks Nice



Showers and storms are possible Wednesday morning, especially for coastal counties, then isolated afternoon storms with highs in the low 80s.

Extreme morning rain moves out

This morning's extremely intense rain and explosion of lightning is moving into Louisiana and that trend should continue through the day.

Most areas will have a quiet, warm afternoon, but scattered storms are still possible, mainly south of I-10. Isolated storms are possible tomorrow, then the trend will be toward cooler mornings and less rain each day.

Pleasant temps this weekend

There is a good chance these lows could drop into the 50s and 60s for overnight lows for the second weekend in a row, so enjoy! There may be a few showers on Saturday, but overall the Mother's Day weekend looks pretty nice.

Hot next week

Looking ahead at the middle of next week, highs near 90 are possible. It is that time of the year when the upper 80s and low 90s become more common, so stay cool.