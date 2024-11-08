Community mourns Houston firefighter known for positivity, bravery following deadly fire

article

The Houston firefighter who tragically lost his life while on duty is being remembered for his infectious smile and unwavering dedication, both to his profession and his community.

Marcelo Garcia, who was honored by his coworkers, community, and family, died while combating a warehouse fire late Wednesday night in southeast Houston.

Abby Cortez, who graduated with Garcia from the fire academy in 2015, reflected on how Garcia’s positive attitude helped others through the demanding training.

"Marcelo is one of those sticky bonds between everybody in the academy. We’re tired, we’re frustrated, we’re stressed, tensions run high sometimes, but any time of day you looked at him, and he had a smile on his face," said Cortez, a 10-year veteran of the Houston Fire Department.

The fire at the 6600 block of Polk Street escalated rapidly, eventually bursting into a three-alarm fire. A mayday was called when a wall collapsed, resulting in Garcia's death and injuring another firefighter.

"You just know ‘I’m going to complete this 24-hour shift’," Cortez expressed the routine mindset of firefighters, who are well-aware of the risks associated with their job. "It was very hard to process when I read the name. We’re all close; now it’s just a matter of honoring him," she added.

Garcia was also known for his commitment to his neighborhood. He supported the Eleven Foundation for the Magnolia Park Sharks, a football team he played for as a youth.

Cortez fondly remembered him as a "stand-up guy" who was "so kindhearted, a very sweet person. Always a good friend, mentor, coworker to his community."

Details of Garcia's funeral are expected to be released in the coming days.