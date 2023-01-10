Houstonians have mixed reactions to Prince Harry’s memoir ‘Spare’ hitting shelves

After lots of expectation and promotion, Prince Harry's book "Spare" has been released in the United States. Whether people read it, or not, is another question. In early global sales, it's #5 on amazon's non-fiction list.

The 407-page memoir promises to open the doors to British royal-family gossip, and Harry's struggle to find his place in it.

As copies of the book were laid out in London, "Spare" quickly became the fastest-selling non-fiction book in history.

In U.S. bookstores, there is a ready supply but no visible lines, inside, though 'some' were quick to get a copy on the first day. "I'm interested in knowing what's going on inside the royal family, and Harry has the inside scoop," says a woman, as she walked out of a Houston Barnes & Nobel bookstore.

The New York Times says Prince Harry's book, 'takes no prisoners', but out in the public, there are not a lot who say they're interested in finding out.

"Some people may care, but I don't," says one patron at the bookstore.

Still, there is American interest in the Royal Family, and the soap opera that has developed with Harry and Meghan's union, allegations of ill-treatment, and potential racism from family members. Ebony Jackson for example, says she'll probably read it.

"It has been very interesting to see how things have played out, in regards to the royal family and how they've talked about the injustices they've experienced there," she said.

However, for a couple who left the family business and fled to America to escape the scrutiny of royal life, the notoriety of sharing their struggle with the world may prove too much.

"Now that we have the book out; we have the podcast; there's this constant conversation about what is happening in their lives, and we kind of need them to take a chill-pill," says Houston Chronicle culture columnist Joy Sewing.

Sewing suggests Harry and Meghan disappear, for a while, for the public's and their own good. Unlikely, as there's a lot of money tied into the story, with millions already paid to share it.