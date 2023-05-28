Pride Month kicks off in June and in dedication to members of the LGBTQIA+ community, Rooftop Cinema Club Uptown will be screening some of the most popular movies.

The films will include titles such as The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Everything Everywhere All At Once, She’s The Man, Set It Off, Jennifer’s Body, and more.

(Photo courtesy of Rooftop Cinema Club Uptown via Endicott PR)

Rooftop Cinema Club Uptown, located in the Galleria area, also announced it would be partnering with Lambda Legal, the oldest and largest national legal organization working for the civil rights of LGBTQ people and everyone living with HIV.

For every ticket sold, Rooftop Cinema Club says it will donate $1 per ticket which will apply for all 47 screenings at their other venues across the U.S.

To learn more and purchase tickets, click here. Learn more about Lambda Legal by visiting their website.