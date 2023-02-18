article

Movie lovers, rejoice as Rooftop Cinema Club Uptown will be unveiling a two-screen rooftop movie theater!

Located in the Galleria area, viewers are given the ultimate outdoor cinema experience while also taking in the city's gorgeous skyline.

And you don't have to worry about the sounds of traffic or any loud noise ruining your movie because audience members are given personal wireless headphones. According to their website, it's because the company believes "iconic movies and great dialogue deserve to be heard properly."

Initially, Rooftop Cinema Club had one screen operating as a vibrant LED screen showing classic films. The second screen, however, will debut films through a state-of-the-art DCP projector showing pictures that are still in theaters after sundown.

This will make Houston home to the world's first two-screen rooftop movie theater.

"Houston has always been a special place to us, so I am excited to give this vibrant city our first-ever installation of a second screen," Rooftop Cinema Club founder Gerry Cottle said in a press statement. "After working on this project for many months, this new development will allow us to bring new content and opportunities to Houston’s dynamic entertainment scene."

The second screen will be unveiled on Thursday, March 2. Currently, the first screen seats a total of 198, while the second screen will have 186 seats.

For additional information on Rooftop Cinema Club and get tickets, visit their website.