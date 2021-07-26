Pride Houston to host block party as substitute for 2021 Pride Parade

article

Pride Houston has announced they will be hosting a smaller block party instead of their larger annual Pride parade.



According to a release, Pride Houston said during their kick-off event Sunday, they will be hosting the block party in the historic Montrose neighborhood.

They added, "we want to make very clear that this was not a City of Houston decision."



"We [Pride Houston] were looking forward to bringing back the parade this year since some COVID restrictions have been relaxed. But as new COVID infections are rising and the presence of the Delta variant we think it would be more prudent to host a smaller capacity event," says Thasia Madison Pride Houston President.



Pride Houston said during their event that permitting had been secured from the City of Houston for a September 25 Celebration Festival and Parade, but Pride Houston independently decided to scale back their annual event



"However, it was our decision to postpone the parade until 2022. We love our community and want to keep it safe. We have organized several upcoming events and will follow Covid precautions. We even have a vaccination drive scheduled. We are doing our part to help Houston and Harris County combat the Delta variant" Madison continues.

Pride Houston's decision was based on concerns and advice expressed by several elected officials, health agencies, and others who have encouraged the event to be postponed until 2022.