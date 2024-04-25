A woman shot a man through his door then ran back to her apartment and barricaded herself inside for two hours before officers talked her out, Houston police say.

The incident began around 1 a.m. Thursday at an apartment complex in the 2500 block of Lazy Hollow.

Officers responded to multiple calls about shots being fired near the pool area. Police arrived and learned that a man had been grazed in the leg by a bullet.

Houston police investigate a shooting on Lazy Hollow.

According to police, a woman had gone to that man’s home and was banging on the door demanding money. The people inside managed to close the door but heard her scream for a relative to grab her firearm, police say.

She returned a few minutes later and started shooting through the door as the people inside dove for cover, police say.

Authorities say the people inside opened the door and saw her running away, so they followed her back to her apartment.

Police say the woman barricaded herself inside the apartment with her boyfriend and four children for two hours before officers were able to convince her to come out. The other people in the apartment were not injured.

The man who was grazed by the bullet was treated at the scene.