President Trump awards Artemis II crew Congressional Space Medal of Honor

The Brief President Donald J. Trump awarded NASA’s Artemis II crew members the Congressional Space Medal of Honor on Friday. The ceremony honored astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen for their historic 10-day apace flight around the Moon. President Trump also announced the creation of the U.S. Space Academy.



President Donald J. Trump presented the Congressional Space Medal of Honor to the historic Artemis II crew during a ceremony at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston on Friday morning.

Artemis II crew honored at Johnson Space Center

The president was joined by NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman to recognize the four crew members.

NASA astronauts Commander Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen completed a historic 10-day mission around the Moon back on April 10.

Their mission served as a test flight for NASA’s Orion spacecraft, and they became the first humans to travel beyond the Moon in more than 50 years. The crew traveled 695,081 miles, breaking the previous distance record set by Apollo 13 astronauts in 1970.

Historic announcement of U.S. Space Academy

During the ceremony, President Donald Trump announced the creation of the U.S. Space Academy.

The U.S. Space Academy will be a national academy that serves the U.S. Space Force, NASA and the civilian spaceflight industry.

"It’ll attract, train, and graduate the very best of our nation," President Trump said.

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