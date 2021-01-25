Pre-registration full for COVID-19 vaccine in Montgomery Co.

article

UPDATE: According to the Montgomery County Hospital District, the COVID-19 vaccine pre-registration list is now full.

The Montgomery County Public Health District anticipates receiving 400 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine this week, and they are opening a pre-registration list on Monday afternoon.

The doses will be given by appointment only to adults ages 65 and older and adults 18 years and older with at least one chronic medical condition.

Those chronic medical conditions include: cancer; chronic kidney disease; COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease); heart conditions such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies; solid organ transplantation; obesity and severe obesity (body mass index of 30 kg/m2 or higher); sickle cell disease; and type 2 diabetes mellitus.

Officials say pre-registration does not guarantee an appointment. Those who are on the pre-registration list and do not receive a vaccine in this allocation will be required to sign up again for the next allocation. Appointments will not be made over the phone.

Those who meet the requirements to receive a vaccine in a drive-through clinic this week should follow these steps:

1. Go to mcphd-tx.org Monday, January 25, at 2 p.m. Click on the link to join the pre-registration list. (This will not be available until 2:00pm.)

2. Watch for an email Tuesday, January 26, between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. from noreply@mchd-tx.org to schedule your appointment.

3. You will have 24 hours from the time the email is sent to make your appointment. If you do not complete the steps to make your appointment, your spot will be released to the next person on the list.

4. Further instructions on location will be provided when you make the appointment online.

5. Go get your vaccine!