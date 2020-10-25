Prayer service held for first responders in Houston following two recent shooting deaths

A prayer service was held Sunday evening at Community of Faith Church in North Houston.

The service was for first responders in Harris County after two recent shooting deaths.

Among dozens of people in attendance were members of George Floyd’s family. Floyd, an unarmed Black man, was killed by Minneapolis Police in May.

“Everybody’s life matters right now,” said Philonise Floyd, George’s brother. “We don’t need people dying for anything.”

Floyd’s family sat in the front row and addressed the church filled with first responders.

According to Floyd’s brothers, they felt like it was important to be there and show respect for the recently killed Houston first responders.

“I have the same pain for him, and I have the same pain for my brother,” said Philonise. “I still want justice for my brother, and I feel like we will get it. You can’t let one apple spoil a bunch. You have good people, they go out and put their life on the line every day.”

The Houston Police and Fire Departments have had a tough couple of weeks emotionally.

Less than two weeks ago, 44-year-old HFD Arson Investigator Lemuel “DJ” Bruce was shot and killed during an investigation. Then, last week, 65-year-old HPD Sergeant Harold Preston was shot and killed while responding to a domestic violence call.

“He went out to do his job,” said Philonise. “He didn’t deserve to die. He didn’t do anything wrong. That’s the same thing I experienced with my brother. He didn’t do anything wrong and he was killed.”

“I understand what they’re dealing with,” said Rodney Floyd. “It’s very hard. Very painful. Hopefully they have time to grieve.”

The event was organized by Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.

“We want to show that even how different we are, we’re one,” said Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee.

“Trust in God that sometimes, tragedy is a blessing in the form of triumph,” said Community of Faith Pastor James Dixon.

Firefighters and police officers at the service tell us they appreciate recent prayers.



“Floyd is from the Third Ward in Houston,” said HPD Executive Assistant Chief Troy Finner. “[Sergeant Preston] was raised in the same area. I think it’s a way God is going to bring people together.”

“Love is the cure for everything going on,” said Rodney Floyd. “We definitely want our first responders to know we stand beside men and women in solidarity always.”