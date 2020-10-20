HPD sergeant killed, officer injured in southwest Houston shooting

article

A Houston police sergeant was killed and another officer was injured in a shooting while responding to a disturbance call on Tuesday morning.

Chief Art Acevedo identified the officer who died as Sgt. Harold Preston, a 41-year veteran of the department.

The shooting occurred in the 2600 block of Holly Hall around 9:25 a.m.

Officers arrived at the apartment complex around 8:15 a.m. Houston police say the estranged wife of the suspect was moving out and wanted to get some items from the apartment, but the door was locked.

Officers spoke with the woman in the parking lot for close to an hour.

Around 9:25 a.m., police say the suspect’s 14-year-old son who had been in the parking lot with the mom unlocked the door to the apartment and opened the door.

Advertisement

Chief Acevedo says the son saw that the father had a gun and told officers. The police chief says the suspect immediately began shooting at the officers.

Officer Courtney Waller was shot in the arm. Sgt. Preston was shot in the head and in the shoulder, according to Chief Acevedo.

Officers put out a call for assistance. Responding officers were able to move Sgt. Preston away from the front door of the apartment.

Both officers were taken to the hospital. The 14-year-old boy was also taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm.

The suspect surrendered around 10:26 a.m. Chief Acevedo identified the suspect as 51-year-old Elmer Manzano.