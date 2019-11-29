Post offices in Port Neches reopen, resume operations on Saturday
BEAUMONT, Texas - The Postal Service temporarily suspended services on Thursday, November 28, due to concerns from the chemical explosion in Port Neches, TX. All postal facilities listed below are expected to resume normal operations on Saturday, November 30.
Port Neches
1324 Port Neches
Port Neches, TX 77651-9998
Retail Hours: Monday to Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Sunday: Closed
Groves
6230 39th St.
Groves, TX 77619-9998
Retail Hours: Monday to Friday: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Sunday: Closed
Nederland
223 N. 14th St.
Nederland, TX 77627-9998
Retail Hours: Monday to Friday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Sunday: Closed