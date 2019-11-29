Post offices in Port Neches reopen, resume operations on Saturday

article

The Postal Service temporarily suspended services on Thursday, November 28, due to concerns from the chemical explosion in Port Neches, TX. All postal facilities listed below are expected to resume normal operations on Saturday, November 30.

Port Neches

1324 Port Neches

Port Neches, TX 77651-9998

Retail Hours: Monday to Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

Groves

6230 39th St.

Groves, TX 77619-9998

Retail Hours: Monday to Friday: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

Nederland

223 N. 14th St.

Nederland, TX 77627-9998

Retail Hours: Monday to Friday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Sunday: Closed