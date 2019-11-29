Expand / Collapse search

Post offices in Port Neches reopen, resume operations on Saturday

Published 
News
FOX 26 Houston
article

Fire burns at the plant in Port Neches on November 28, 2019.

BEAUMONT, Texas - The Postal Service temporarily suspended services on Thursday, November 28, due to concerns from the chemical explosion in Port Neches, TX. All postal facilities listed below are expected to resume normal operations on Saturday, November 30. 

Port Neches

1324 Port Neches 

Port Neches, TX 77651-9998

Retail Hours: Monday to Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

Groves

6230 39th St.

Groves, TX 77619-9998

Retail Hours: Monday to Friday: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

 

Nederland

223 N. 14th St.

Nederland, TX  77627-9998

Retail Hours: Monday to Friday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Sunday: Closed