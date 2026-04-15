Montgomery County Uber driver charged with soliciting minors during rides

The Brief Josiah Carroll, an Uber driver in Montgomery County, was charged with online solicitation of a minor and solicitation of prostitution of a minor. Investigators learned he allegedly exchanged contacts with a minor during a ride and sent the minor sexually explicit images. Another parent told authorities about a similar incident between their minor child and Carroll.



An Uber driver was arrested in Montgomery County after they were accused of sending explicit images to a minor, according to officials.

Josiah Carroll was charged with online solicitation of a minor and solicitation of prostitution of a minor.

Charges filed against Uber driver

The backstory:

The Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable's Office Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force reports they received a complaint that an Uber driver, now believed to be Carroll, had exchanged contacts with a minor during a ride.

Sergeant J. Serratt says Carroll then allegedly used the contact to send sexually explicit images. Authorities received an arrest warrant against Carroll for online solicitation of a minor.

As the investigation went on, authorities say they identified a second potential victim. A Magnolia Police Department detective assigned to the task force received a complaint from a parent about a similar incident between their minor child and the same Uber driver.

Officials say the complaint led to the solicitation of prostitution of a minor charge.

What you can do:

Investigators are asking anyone who may have had contact with Carroll through a rideshare service, social media, or other means to come forward.

Anyone with information related to this case or the exploitation of children online is urged to call the Montgomery County District Attorney's ICAC Division at (936) 539-7800 or Crime Stoppers.

Precinct 1 Constable Cash and Magnolia Police Chief Montgomery suggest that parents use caution when allowing minors to use rideshare programs and to speak with their children about the dangers of online predators.