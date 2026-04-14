Santa Fe arrest: 2 people charged during child exploitation investigation, animal abuse case

The Brief Authorities have arrested two people following a disturbing child exploitation and animal abuse case, officials said. 30-year-old Christian Armstrong was arrested as a result of one part of the investigation. 51-year-old Megan Harvey was arrested and charged with cruelty to non-livestock: fail to provide.



Authorities have arrested two people following a disturbing child exploitation and animal abuse case, officials said.

What we know:

30-year-old Christian Armstrong was arrested as a result of one part of the investigation.

Christian Armstrong (Source: Galveston County Sheriff's Office)

According to the Galveston County Sheriff's Office, in March 2026, the Galveston County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit, in partnership with the Houston Metro Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, launched an investigation after receiving a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Then, according to officials, detectives executed a search warrant on a home on Tower Road in Santa Fe, Texas, on Tuesday.

Photo from the scene (Source: Galveston County Sheriff's Office)

Officials said during the search, multiple electronic devices were seized for forensic analysis.

During the investigation, officials said Armstrong admitted to engaging in sexual acts with his dog and acknowledged possessing child pornography.

Armstrong has been charged with possession with intent to promote child pornography, possession of visual material depicting sexual assault, and bestiality.

His total bond has been set at $360,000.

Dig deeper:

Officials said during the investigation, they also discovered evidence of significant animal neglect at the home, including ducks, chickens, goats, pigs, dogs, and snakes.

As a result, officials said 51-year-old Megan Harvey, who is the homeowner, was arrested and charged with cruelty to non-livestock: fail to provide. Her bond was set at $1,500.

Megan Harvey (Source: Galveston County Sheriff's Office)

What they're saying:

The Galveston County Sheriff's Office thanks the Houston Metro ICAC Task Force and its partner agencies for their continued collaboration in protecting our community.

The Sheriff’s Office would also like to recognize the Galveston County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team and Crime Scene Unit for their assistance, as well as Galveston County Animal Services for going above and beyond in supporting this investigation.