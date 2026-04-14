Bellaire Police Department Sergeant arrested for assault

The Brief A Bellaire Police Department Sergeant has been arrested and charged with assault, according to authorities. Officials said Sergeant Nathanael Rios was arrested for assault causes bodily injury family violence while off duty on Sunday. According to officials, Rios was placed on administrative leave the same day.



A Bellaire Police Department Sergeant has been arrested and charged with assault, according to authorities.

Bellaire Police Department Sergeant arrested

What we know:

Officials said Sergeant Nathanael Rios was arrested for assault causes bodily injury family violence while off duty on Sunday.

According to officials, Rios was placed on administrative leave the same day.

Officials stated Rios has worked for the Bellaire Police Department since 2021.

What we don't know:

It's unclear at this time what led up to the arrest.