Man in critical condition following Eastex Fwy. shooting in NE Houston

article

Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies are on the scene of a shooting resulting from a possible road rage incident, authorities said.

The shooting occurred at 11200 Eastex Freeway, near E. Mount Houston. Northbound lanes will be shut down at Little York.

Investigators say the shooter was in a white or cream-colored van. Bullets fired in this shooting came through the victim's back window and struck an empty child car seat.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said one victim, a man in his 20s, was shot and taken to the hospital. He is in critical condition, according to Gonzalez.

Police say someone stopped and tried to render aid to the victim.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

All northbound traffic lanes on Eastex Freeway at Little York have since been reopened.