Portion of Beltway 8 renamed in honor of HCSO Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal

A portion of Beltway 8 in northwest Harris County is being renamed in honor of Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal.

Deputy Dhaliwal was killed in the line of duty last year when he was shot during a traffic stop.

The Harris County Toll Road Authority is renaming a stretch of the Beltway near SH 249 in his honor.

Deputy Dhaliwal’s family, members of the Sikh community, and county and federal officials attended a dedication ceremony on Tuesday morning.

In 2015, Deputy Dhaliwal became the first deputy in Texas to wear a turban and a beard while on duty. Those markers of his faith paved the way for other Sikhs to proudly wear their religious articles while serving in law enforcement.