Houston PD changes dress code to allow religious clothing, in honor of fallen Dep. Sandeep Dhaliwal

The Houston Police department has officially announced the department is changing its dress code to be more inclusive.

HPD will now allow its officers to wear what is considered religious clothing.

The change is also to honor a fallen law enforcement officer. This comes months after the death of Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal, with the Harris County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputy Dhaliwal, was killed in the line of duty while trying to conduct a traffic stop.

He is known as and brought attention to the state for being one of the first law enforcement officers in the nation to wear his turban while on the job.

With this new policy change, it will make HPD one of the largest police forces in the nation to allow its officers to wear religious clothing while on the job.