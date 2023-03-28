Porter resident claims $1 million scratch ticket top prize

The Houston-area has seen some scratch ticket top prize winners in recent days.

According to the Texas Lottery, a resident in Porter claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game ‘Jackpot Millions.’

Officials said the ticket was purchased at B P Food Store, located at 23077 FM 1314 Road in Porter.

Lottery officials said this was the first of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in the game. ‘Jackpot Millions’ offers more than $135.2 million in total prizes.

We're told the winner elected to remain anonymous.