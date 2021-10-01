HCSO: Man hit by car, seen 'crawling' out of road dies after run over by another car

article

Authorities say a man has died overnight Friday after he was hit by a car while riding his bike in West Harris Co. and subsequently run over by another car who kept on driving.

Deputies with the Harris Co. Sheriff's Office say it happened around 3:30 a.m. when an unidentified cyclist was heading eastbound in the outside lane of the 15200 block of FM 529.

The bike he was riding was said to not have adequate lighting and neither was the street he was riding on. A car heading in that same direction suddenly hit the cyclist, causing the driver to also leave the roadway to the right before hitting a sign in the grass.

Officials then say the unknown cyclist "was crawling to get out of the roadway" where he was shortly run over by another vehicle, described only as a dark older model Chevrolet pickup. That driver continued driving and when deputies arrived, pronounced the cyclist dead at the scene.

No other information was available, as of this writing.