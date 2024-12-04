Polk County inmates arrested for exploiting, assaulting disabled inmate

Several inmates are facing charges after exploiting and assaulting a disabled inmate at the Polk County Jail, authorities said.

Officials said Polk County Narcotics Detectives were alerted by the Polk County Jail Captain regarding the exploitation and physical assault of a disabled inmate by a group of other inmates.

According to a release, following an extensive investigation, 14 felony warrants were issued for the arrest of six people involved in the scheme, which included an individual from outside the facility, officials said.

Officials said the investigation revealed that a group of inmates conspired to manipulate and financially exploit the disabled inmate by forcing the victim to release personal property, including his debit card linked to his Supplemental Security Income and disability funds to one of the inmates' girlfriends who was not behind bars.

The women then drained the account, used the funds to make unauthorized purchases for herslef and to place money into the commissary accounts of several inmates within the jail, officials said.

Authorities added the victim was also coerced into providing his PIN for his commissary account.

The following inmates were charged: Michael Allen Riggins, David Clough, Blake McCreight, Trevon Mallard, Kenneth Lamar Lynch, and Carrie Jo Wilson.

Officials in a release said, "The Polk County Sheriff's Office is committed to protecting vulnerable individuals, and this case demonstrates the ongoing efforts to combat financial exploitation, especially of disabled persons within the prison system. These actions not only involved the illegal financial exploitation of a disabled individual but also an organized effort to control commissary funds and access to the jail's phone system."

Authorities said the investigation into this matter is ongoing, and additional charges may be forthcoming as more information is uncovered.