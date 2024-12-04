Houston attorney arrested for allegedly murdering his own son, said he 'cremated' him

A Houston attorney has been charged with murder and tampering with evidence following an incident in Sabine County over the weekend.

According to a release, officials said they were contacted by Michael C Howard stating he had "accidentally" shot his own son, Mark Howard, who he had mistaken for an intruder on/at his property.

Michael C Howard

Officials said Michael further noted that the incident occurred on December 1, and that he had taken Mark's body, placed it in the front-loading bucket of a backhoe tractor, and carried it to a remote area of his property.

That's when, according to officials, Howard stated he placed Mark's body on a wood trash pile, which had been previously set up and "cremated" his son.

When deputies arrived on the property, Michael told deputies that the whole thing was a "horrible accident."

Howard also pointed out the shotgun that he claimed to have used in the incident, which was located inside one of the buildings on the property, officials said.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

Deputies searched the structures and the area around, and were unable to locate Mark.

That's when, officials said, Howard indicated the area where he had taken his son to "for what he called 'cremation."

Officials said deputies processed the scene, along with Texas Rangers, after a search warrant was obtained, and they did recover what they believed to be body parts/bones.

All bones appeared to have been burned based on charring, and the area they were found in was heavy with soot and ash, officials stated. The body parts were taken to the Medical Examiner's Office.

The case remains under investigation by the Sabine County Sheriff's Office.