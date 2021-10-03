POLICE: Possible 'noise disturbance' results in 1 dead from quadruple shooting in SE Houston

Authorities are piecing together what led up to a shooting in southeast Houston Sunday, where a total of four people were shot but one died.

Officials said the call came in around 4 p.m. for a shooting in the 10800 block of Telephone Rd. where at least three people suffered serious injuries and were rushed to the hospital, but one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary information suggests it started with two neighbors fighting, possibly over a loud noise dispute, when at some point things became heated.

Two of the men involved, police say, had guns and began firing at one another. During the gunfight, one man in his late 20s was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another man, possibly in his 40s was grazed by a bullet and is expected to be OK. However, a woman, who appeared to be in her mid-30s was hospitalized in unknown condition. Lastly, another man believed to be their son was shot several times and rushed to the hospital.

Two guns were recovered at the scene and according to HPD Asst. Chief Sillern, "the adult male involved in the shooting and not deceased" was taken into custody.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.