Police need help identifying suspect who killed clerk working to send money back to family in India

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect who shot and killed a gas station clerk over the weekend.

It happened around 8:10 a.m. Sunday at the V Stop Food Mart on Homestead Drive in northeast Houston.

New surveillance video released by HPD, shows a man dressed in all black with a hoodie and face mask entering the convenience store and walking around. The man then heads to the register, pulls out a gun, and points it through a small portion of the plastic barrier.

Authorities say the suspect shot the clerk in the right shoulder and a gunshot went through his chest.

Video then shows the suspect running away moments later.

"You’re going to go in there and shoot a man defenseless, armless, no threat to you," said community activist Quannel X during a news conference. "You gun him down in cold blood for a few measly dollars. This little boy was in that store with his mother, and you killed that man in front of this child."

The man behind the counter has now been identified by the Harris County medical examiner’s office as 26-year-old Jhon Dias.

"Jhon Dias was working, providing an income for his family. His family does not live in this country, but he was working and sending money home," said Andy Kahan with Crimestoppers. "We’re here on behalf to let Jhon Dias and his family know that we as Houstonians, we care."

"We care what happened to you," he continued. "We care about your family. We’re going to do everything that we can to bring justice."

Jhon’s customers often became his friends. They say HE moved to the U.S. from India about three years ago to work and play soccer.

He had also been saving up money for his upcoming wedding. His wife still lives in India along with the rest of his family, according to his friends. His family is now working on sending his body back to India to be buried.

According to local Indian media, Jhon was a former professional goalkeeper for Goa’s Chandor Football Club.

"He was always smiling, laughing, nothing negative, always positive. Always respectful. Very protective when it came to us," said Dakya Neelys, one of Jhon's friends.

Another friend, Sam Smith, described Jhon as "a great person" and said, "he was friendly and kind."