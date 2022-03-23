New video of suspect in deadly shooting at Houston convenience store
HOUSTON - Houston police released surveillance video of the suspect in the deadly shooting of a convenience store clerk over the weekend.
Officers and paramedics responded to a shooting at the store in the 6500 block of Homestead Road around 8 a.m. Sunday.
Police say the 26-year-old clerk was in a back office suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Paramedics attempted to render aid, but the clerk did not survive.
HPD released video of the suspect entering the store, pulling out a gun at the register, and fleeing the scene.
The suspect is described only as a black male, 20-25 years-old, about 5 feet 7 inches tall, and weighing about 140 pounds.
He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants with white stripes, and black shoes. He had a hoodie over his head and a dark face mask.
Advertisement
Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.