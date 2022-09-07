Expand / Collapse search

Memphis shooting spree: Suspect who posted videos of attacks on social media in custody, police say

Updated 9:22PM
FOX TV Digital Team

An armed and dangerous man is going around Memphis shooting people, according to Memphis Police. Police said a 19-year-old man is suspected in the shooting spree on Wednesday. The man claims to have shot five people in a Facebook Live video seen by FOX13. In that video, the man appears to walk into an AutoZone store, aim a gun at a man and pull the trigger. At least two shootings had been reported in Memphis as of 7 p.m., a deadly shooting at a BP gas station on South Parkway and a woman who was critically injured after being shot on Norris Road near I-240. Memphis Police tweeted around 7 p.m. alerting the public. The man is allegedly recording himself shooting people on Facebook live, police said. Police do not have any exact location for this man at this time. Police said the man is still at large and urged everybody to stay indoors.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police in Memphis, Tennessee, were looking for a 19-year-old man allegedly connected to a string of shootings recorded on Facebook in the city Wednesday.

The Memphis Police Department released an image of the suspect, identified as Ezekiel Kelly, and said he was driving with a red dealer tag and busted rear window. The vehicle was described as a Nissan or Infiniti.

At approximately 9:20 P.M. local time, Fox 13 reported that Kelly was arrested by police. 

At least two shootings were reported as of 7 p.m. local time, Fox 13 reported. One occurred at a BP gas station, and a woman was injured during another, Fox 13 reported.

The Memphis Police Department released an image of a suspect it says is linked to a series of shootings in the city. (Memphis Police Department)

One Twitter user posted a clip of the suspect's Facebook live which shows him entering a store and shooting at a nearby customer. 

WARNING: THE VIDEO IN THIS LINK CONTAINS GRAPHIC FOOTAGE AND MAY BE DISTURBING TO SOME. 

"So a random guy in Memphis is going around just shooting & killing random people on his Facebook live, happening right now, Memphis stay safe," the Twitter user wrote. 

Anyone with information on these incidents should call 911 immediately. 

This story will be updated shortly. 