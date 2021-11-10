Police: Man reportedly shot during altercation with roommate over party

article

A man was reportedly shot after an altercation with his roommate over a party in their apartment, Houston police say.

The shooting occurred around 2 a.m. Wednesday in the 6600 block of Dunlap Street.

According to police, they were having a party in their unit and one of the roommates – the suspect—wanted it to end and asked everyone to leave.

Police say the other roommate apparently came back upset and the two of them got into an altercation.

"Supposedly our victim was assaulting our suspect, the suspect grabbed a gun, defended himself and shot him," Lt. R. Willkens said. "So again, that's all what we're being told. We don't know if that's actually all the facts, but that's what we're being told."

Police say the suspect was not at the scene, but he has been in contact. Authorities want to get a full statement from him.

The man was who was shot, a young adult, was taken to the hospital.

The two roommates were reportedly the only ones in the apartment at the time of the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

